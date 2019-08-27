Bob McNair to be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor

HOUSTON - On Oct. 6, late Texans owner Bob McNair will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor.

He passed away at the age of 81. Former Wide receiver Andre Johnson is the only other member of the Ring of Honor.

DJ Reader Honored

The defensive lineman won the Texans Spirit of the Bull Award. The award is given every year to a player for his efforts in giving back to the community.

Keke Coutee Status

The wide receiver was injured (ankle) in the preseason game at Green Bay. He returned to the field Monday for a light workout. Today, head coach Bill O'Brien said he's "not hopeful" Coutee would be ready to play in the season opener at New Orleans. But he added, "stranger things have happened."

Tytus Howard Update

The Texans top draft pick has been nursing a broken finger suffered in the second preseason game. O'Brien says he is day to day but says he's hopeful he'll be available against the Saints.



