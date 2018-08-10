Bill O'Brien after Texans' preseason win: 'There's a lot to clean up'

HOUSTON - After one preseason game, a 17-10 win over the Chiefs in Kansas City, Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien is already looking for ways to improve.

WATCH: Texans head coach Bill O'Brien wishes Post Oak LL team good luck

“We had a lot of missed tackles. There’s a lot to clean up, but it was good," O'Brien said.

Although Deshaun Watson was only in the game for one series, O’Brien knows it was another big step in his comeback.

WATCH: Bill O'Brien talks about Texans' effort in first preseason game

“I thought he did a nice job. Obviously, he didn’t throw the ball, he threw the ball once, but he did a nice job operating the offense, and that’s what we were trying to do,” O'Brien said.

O’Brien also mentioned he was pleased with the way the defense was able to make a stand on the 1-yard line to stop the Chiefs from scoring in the final minute of play.

“It was a good way to end the game," he said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.