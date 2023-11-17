🏈 Stream high school playoff football games wherever you are!

KPRC 2, Texas Sports Productions, and Legacy Sports Network are bringing you some of the Houston-area high school football playoff games.

Watch the Dallas Bishop Lynch Friars take on the St. Thomas Eagles on the free BGC App 7 p.m. Search BGC App in your app store to watch the game live tonight. You can also watch on click2houston.com/bgc or on the KPRC 2+ app on your Smart TV.

Want to listen to a game on the go this weekend? We’re making it easy for you to stream audio from big games like North Shore/Clear Springs and Ridge Point/Lamar.

Click the on the game links below to stream audio of these big games!

Friday, November 17

🏈 Clear Springs Chargers vs. North Shore Mustangs (Audio) 7 p.m.

🏈 Heights Bulldogs vs. Hightower Hurricanes (Audio) 7 p.m.

🏈 Ridge Point Panthers vs. Lamar Texans (Audio) 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 18

🏈 Oak Ridge War Eagles vs. Tomball Cougars (Audio) 4 p.m.