'Big Fudge,' 'Ground Chuck,' 'Tuve': Astros nickname jerseys revealed

HOUSTON - The nickname jerseys are back!

Players' Weekend is happening from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26, and players will be wearing their nicknames on the back of their jerseys.

The jerseys themselves are designed and inspired by youth-league uniforms, featuring alternate logos.

The Astros will be in Los Angeles playing the Angels that weekend.

Here's a look at the nicknames for the Astros:

Jose Altuve: TUVE

Alex Bregman: A-BREG

Gerrit Cole: COLE TRAIN

J.D. Davis: JD

Chris Devenski: THE DRAGON

Derek Fisher: FISHER

Evan Gattis: BULL

Marwin Gonzalez: MARGO

Yuli Gurriel: LA PIÑA

Jandel Gustave: GUSTAVE

Will Harris: BILL

Tony Kemp: KEMPY

Dallas Keuchel: DAVID BURD

Jake Marisnick: BIG FUDGE

Lance McCullers Jr.: PERDOMO

Collin McHugh: Mu Q

Martin Maldonado: VALDEZ

Brian McCann: UNO SEIS

Charlie Morton: GROUND CHUCK

Brad Peacock: P

Ryan Pressly: PRESSLY

Josh Reddick: RED DAWG

Hector Rondon: RONDY

Tony Sipp: SIPP

Joe Smith: SMITTY

George Springer: SPRINGER

Max Stassi: STASSINELLI

Justin Verlander: J V

Tyler White: WHITEY

