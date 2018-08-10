'Big Fudge,' 'Ground Chuck,' 'Tuve': Astros nickname jerseys revealed

HOUSTON - The nickname jerseys are back!
Players' Weekend is happening from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26, and players will be wearing their nicknames on the back of their jerseys.
The jerseys themselves are designed and inspired by youth-league uniforms, featuring alternate logos.
The Astros will be in Los Angeles playing the Angels that weekend.
Here's a look at the nicknames for the Astros:
Jose Altuve: TUVE
Alex Bregman: A-BREG
Gerrit Cole: COLE TRAIN
J.D. Davis: JD
Chris Devenski: THE DRAGON
Derek Fisher: FISHER
Evan Gattis: BULL
Marwin Gonzalez: MARGO
Yuli Gurriel: LA PIÑA
Jandel Gustave: GUSTAVE
Will Harris: BILL
Tony Kemp: KEMPY
Dallas Keuchel: DAVID BURD
Jake Marisnick: BIG FUDGE
Lance McCullers Jr.: PERDOMO
Collin McHugh: Mu Q
Martin Maldonado: VALDEZ
Brian McCann: UNO SEIS
Charlie Morton: GROUND CHUCK
Brad Peacock: P
Ryan Pressly: PRESSLY
Josh Reddick: RED DAWG
Hector Rondon: RONDY
Tony Sipp: SIPP
Joe Smith: SMITTY
George Springer: SPRINGER
Max Stassi: STASSINELLI
Justin Verlander: J V
Tyler White: WHITEY
