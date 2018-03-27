Before you tweet about the Astros, read this...

Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros sends a message to Justin Verlander (not pictured) with his phone during the Houston Astros Victory Parade on November 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Houston - Here's something your grandpa never had to think about when supporting his favorite baseball team: what's this year's twitter emoji? Well, it's a thing. And it's actually a great way to support your World Champion Astros.

Major League Baseball released its 2018 season Twitter emojis for all 30 teams. When you include the hashtag in a tweet, your team's logo appears on the end of it. It's magic. Or technology. Or something.

In my opinion, the 'Stros have the best one: #NeverSettle. It's the team slogan for the entire season, which was announced last month. I mean, come on... If typing #NeverSettle and sending it into the Twitter-verse doesn't give you chills, are you really an Astros fan?

Now...my least-favorites. I'm a life-long fan of the now-World Champion Astros -- I feel like I have the right to punk a few teams.

Major League Baseball launches hashtag emojis for all 30 teams #MLB



Here's the full list, and a link to our post about it: https://t.co/OPLJp5yAex pic.twitter.com/2Rq1egfsgf — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) March 26, 2018

Let's start with the Yankees...because, duh.

#PinstripePride

Well, that's a little obvious, don't you think? (OK, maybe I'm still upset about the Yankees taking Roger Clemens, Andy Pettitte and Lance Berkman)

Now to the Cardinals. Our Click2Houston digital manager Matt Aufdenspring is from St. Louis, so I don't know if this part will make it through the editing process, but here goes...

#STLCards

Again, where is the creativity? My 6-year-old nephew could have come up with something better.

(Editor's note: Matt is also an Astros fan, so the text remains.)

And now the Dodgers.

#Dodgers

Y'all. Come. On.

I'm not a complete hater. I will give credit where credit is due. I spotted some creative ones on the list.

The Milwaukee Brewers are using #ThisIsMyCrew in honor of their Brew Crew nickname -- that just feels good to me.

Kansas City has #RaisedRoyal -- I feel like that's a shoutout to the KC faithful. Loyalty in baseball is huge.

The Tigers are using #DetroitSummers -- very creative! (thanks for Justin Verlander, btw)

Sportslogos.net has compiled the entire list of emojis, so we have included that list for you (even though the only one you'll need is #NeverSettle).

Testing out the cool Astros twitter emoji #NeverSettle — Erica Young (@ProducerGirl76) March 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.