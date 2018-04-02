Banner Night: Astros ready to unveil world championship pennant

HOUSTON - Jose Altuve and the Astros are set to celebrate their first World Series title when they play their home opener Monday night against Baltimore.

Houston will unveil its championship banner before the game and give the ball to starter Charlie Morton, who was on the mound for the final out in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

The Astros will get their World Series rings Tuesday, when Justin Verlander makes his second start this season.

Altuve's swing is already in great shape -- the AL MVP and three-time batting champion is 9 for 16 so far.

