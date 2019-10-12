Astros, Yankees ALCS Game 1: Roster set, News 2 Know

Houston - We are on the clock to the start of the ALCS showdown between the Astros and Yankees at MInute Maid Park tonight. First PItch is set for 7pm.

ASTROS ROSTER FOR ALCS IS SET

Manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow solidified their roster for the ALCS series and left off of the roster was lefthanded pitcher Wade Miley who has struggled badly for over a month.

That means the Astros are going with only 12 righthanded pitchers and no lefties against the Yankees powerpacked lineup full of righthanded hitters.

Here's the complete ALCS Roster for the Astros::

PITCHERS: Abreu, Cole, Greinke, Harris, James, Osuna, Peacock, Pressly, Rondon, Smith Urquidy and Verlander.

CATCHERS: Chirinos, Maldonado

INFIELDERS: Altuve, Bregman, Correa, Diaz and Gurriel

OUTFIELDERS: Alvarez, Brantley, Marisnick, Reddick, Springer, and Tucker

ALCS HISTORY

This marks the third consecutive trip to the ALCS for the Astros and 7th overall. They also advanced in 1980, 1986, 2004 and 2005. The Astros are the first AL team to advance to three straight ALCS's since the Tigers in 2011-2013.

HOME RUN STREAK: The Astros have homered in 30 straight games. Altuve had 3 in the ALDS. Altuve had a career high 31 homers in the regular season. He has 11 career in the postseason which is the most ever for a 2nd baseman.

ASTROS VS YANKEES THIS SEASON: Houston won series 4-3 including a home sweep in April.

COLE-TRAIN MOVING: Gerrit Cole had 25 strikeouts in his two ALDS starts. That's tied for the 2nd highest in a postseason series in Major League history.

