Astros win the ALCS, Top Keys in the Game 6 win

Houston - The Astros are World Series bound once again. Last time in the Fall Classic in 2017 we all know what that outcome was. A championship was won when they outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now Houston will meet up with the National League powerhouse Washington Nationals.

KEYS TO THE ASTROS ALCS GAME 6 WIN

CLUTCH HITTING RETURNS

While the offense is not where we all saw it most of the season there was a breakthrough Saturday night in the Game 6 win. Yuli Gurriel snapped out of his 1-20 series slump when he belted a Chad Green offered to deep left for a three run home run. Hitting with runners in scoring position has been a struggle this series for Houston but Gurriel's blast sent this crowd into a frenzy. The Astros got two first inning hits and didn't get their third until Martin Maldonado's infield single in the fifth.

A NIGHT OF DEFENSIVE GEMS

To win championships you have to play great defense and the Astros certainly did their part. In the sixth inning Brett Gardner hit a sharp liner to right field that Josh Reddick dove for and made an amazing head first catch. Later in the seventh in a key moment it was Michael Brantley's time to shine when he dove and made another web gem then fired to first base to double off Aaron Judge to end the inning. Another Yankee threat denied.

JOSE ALTUVE BEING THE "HEART AND SOUL"

Jose Altuve gets his own headline here in the Game 6 Keys to the Astros win. Nobody deserves it more than Altuve. After the Yankees tied it on D.J. LeMahieu 's 2 run homer in the Top of the 9th, Altuve stepped up against Aroldis Chapman. The lefty was hitting 99 and 100 mph consistently and left one up for Altuve who took him for a ride and the walk off was complete. It was only fitting that Altuve was the man that sent the Astros to the World Series and for that he was named the ALCS MVP.

Next Stop is the World Series that opens Tuesday at Minute Maid Park followed by Game 2 on Wednesday. Continued covered on our digital side on Click2houston.com and on air on KPRC Channel 2!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.