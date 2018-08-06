Astros walking wounded: Injury bug hits as stretch run approaches

Five injured Astros as of Aug. 6, 2018: From left to right - Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Lance McCullers Jr. and Chris Devenski.

HOUSTON - The Astros are set to play their 113th game of the season Monday night in San Francisco, and they enter the series with an American League West lead that has been cut down to only four games by the Oakland Athletics' winning streak.

There is plenty of baseball left, but the race is tightening with the rest of August and September still ahead.

The Astros are currently being hit hard by the injury bug and are playing with a lineup we likely won’t see when the playoffs open in October.

Who is on the shelf?

The newest addition to the disabled list is outfielder George Springer.

Here’s who is on the sidelines:

George Springer: Sprained left thumb: 10-Day DL, out two weeks

Carlos Correa: Back: Rehabbing in Class-AA Corpus, could return this week at Minute Maid Park

Jose Altuve: Right Knee: Disabled list, return is to be determined

Lance McCullers Jr.: Right elbow: 10-Day DL, Return is TBD

Chris Devenski: Hamstring: Return is TBD

Brian McCann: Back: 10-Day DL, Return TBD

Correa is on a rehab assignment with the Corpus Christi Hooks and is expected to play in his fourth game with the Hooks on Tuesday. There is a possibility that he returns to the Astros for their series against Seattle that begins on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

McCann continues steady progress from his knee surgery shortly after being placed on the disabled list and remains on the same timetable as he’s been on for several which is a possible return in September.

Each of the other four players on the disabled list are in Houston being evaluated further by Astros medical personnel.

