ASTROS TURN TO GERRIT COLE IN ALDS GAME 5

Gerrit Cole poses for a portrait during photo days at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on February 19, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Justin Verlander had his shot in Game 4 Tuesday night and couldn't get it done. A great pitcher who just had an off night.

The Rays chased Verlander after 3 2/3's innings after giving up 7 hits, 4 runs while walking 3. A three run Tampa first inning set the tone on a night Verlander gave up two home runs including the first inning blast from Tommy Pham.

TIME TO GET THE COLE-TRAIN GOING

Now it's on to a pivotal Game 5 of the ALDS where the Astros will turn to their Co-Ace Gerrit Cole who will look to duplicate what he did in the ALDS Game two win at Minute Maid park where he struck out 15 Rays hitters.

Cole finished the regular season with a spectacular 20-5 record and an ERA of 2.50.

Thursday night the Astros 29 year old Righthander will get the baseball trying to help push the Astros to the ALCS and a date with the Yankees starting this weekend at Minute Maid Park.

WHAT'S THE ALCS ROTATION LOOK LIKE WITH ALDS GOING TO A 5TH GAME?

With Verlander pitching Tuesday he is in line to either return for a potential Game 1 start Saturday or pitch on full rest in Game 2 on Sunday.

Cole, being forced to start Thurssday in the ALDS Game 5, would not be forced to wait until a Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees should Houston advance past Tampa Bay.

It's playoff baseball and it's one game at a time. in the Astros and Rays case, it's simple.

Win and advance or offseason vacation plans can be made.

I expect the Astros to answer the bell and play like a team that led all of baseball in victories in 2019.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.