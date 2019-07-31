Return of 'Machete': Astros trade Tony Kemp to Cubs for Martin Maldonado

Catcher Martin Maldonado returns to the Astros after a trade with Chicago Cubs for Tony Kemp.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have been linked to some of the biggest names expected to be available at the trade deadline and have made their first deal.

The team announced the acquisition of catcher Martín Maldonado from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp.

Maldonado, 32, returns to the Astros after splitting time this season with the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals, including 74 starts behind the plate.

This will be Maldonado's second stint in Houston, as the Astros also acquired him in July last season. He ended up playing in 41 games for the 2018 Astros and made six postseason starts out of the Astros' eight games played.

Known for his defensive ability, the 2017 American League Gold Glove winner has posted eight defensive runs saved in 2019, which ties as the second-best mark among all qualified Major League catchers.

Kemp, 27, was designated for assignment Friday after hitting .227 with six doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBI in 66 games for the Astros this season.

Originally a fifth-round pick by the Astros in 2013, Kemp played parts of four seasons (2016-19) with Houston, appearing in 239 games.

