Conflicting reports about Astros trade for Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch in the first inning during the National League Wild Card game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on October 7, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - There are conflicting reports that the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Wednesday over a trade involving Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi said in a series of tweets that the clubs reached an agreement, and are working to beat Friday’s trading deadline.

Key point on Gerrit Cole: His salary arbitration case remains unresolved for 2018. Filing deadline is Friday. #Astros wanted to finalize trade so they can file at their number rather than inherit #Pirates choice. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 10, 2018

The New York Post also reported the trade.

However, Jeff Passan with Yahoo! Sports tweeted, "Source: "No deal" for Gerrit Cole to Houston. "False rumor." As is the case with these things, talks could pick back up quickly. For now, though, Gerrit Cole to Houston is not happening."

If the trade is happening, it was not immediately clear which players the Astros are trading for Cole.

Cole has pitched for the Pirates since 2013. He was 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 203.0 inning pitched in 2017. For his career, he is 59-42 with a 3.50 ERA. He also pitched over 200 innings in 2015.

In the postseason, Cole has a 1-2 record in three games started.

If acquired, Cole would join the top of the rotation with Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel, along with Lance McCullers Jr., Charlie Morton and Brad Peacock as options.

