Astros take home ESPY for Best Team

LOS ANGELES - The Houston Astros took home an ESPY Award after being named the Best Team of 2017.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Dallas Keuchel took the stage to accept the award.

Team owner Jim Crane and his wife were also at the awards ceremony, but they didn't go on the stage.

Keuchel spoke to the crowd, thanking Crane, his teammates and the team medical staff for the team's success.

Bregman and Altuve seemed to have a playful exchange about who was going to hold the trophy.

Seeing that Bregman earned the MVP award at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, it seemed only fitting that Altuve got to hold the ESPY Award.

