Astros sign Ryan Pressly to 2-year extension

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros intend to keep the back end of the bullpen a strength for many years to come and to that end have signed right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly to a two-year contract extension covering the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The deal also includes a vesting option for 2022.

"I'm really happy to be here and be a part of this winning organization, it was the right fit for me and my family," Pressly said. "Being from Texas and my fiance being from Houston, this was a big reason I wanted to be a part of the Astros.

"Knowing that he and (Roberto) Osuna are going to be together for the next three years at least at the back end of the Astros bullpen, that's huge for us," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said.

Pressly was sensational in an Astros uniform last season after he was acquired for two prospects on July 27 from the Twins.

He was not scored on in 24 of his 26 appearances with the Astros and allowed just two earned runs in 23.1 innings pitched. He also posted a 0.600 WHIP with Houston walked just three batters while striking out 32.

Overall, he posted a 2.54 ERA in 2018 with his 77 appearances leading the American League. He also ranked fourth among AL relievers in strikeouts (101), eighth in ERA and ninth in strikeouts per 9.0 (12.80).

Prior to signing this deal, Pressly would have been eligible for free agency following the 2019 season.

