Astros shuffle roster ahead of Wednesday's game in Seattle

SEATTLE - The Astros are set to play the Mariners on Wednesday with a four-game lead in the American League West.

Roster moves though have been made ahead of the game as the team has recalled outfielder Jake Marisnick and sent outfielder Kyle Tucker back to Triple-A Fresno.

George Springer injured his shoulder diving for a ball in Tuesday's game in Seattle. He said afterward he knew something didn't feel right, so he will be re-evaluated today. He is listed as day-to-day.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are currently on the disabled list. Altuve could return on Sunday from his knee injury. Correa reportedly could begin a rehab assignment as he returns from a sore back issue.

