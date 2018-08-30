Astros set to announce contract extension for manager Hinch

HOUSTON - As the team embarks on their final 30 regular season games, with their sights set on successfully defending their World Series championship. the Houston Astros are expected to announce a contract extension for manager A.J. Hinch, KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

In his first three seasons as manager of the Astros, A.J. Hinch has guided the team to the playoffs twice, finished in the top three in manager of the year voting twice and claimed the franchises first-ever World Series championship.

Now in his fourth season, the Astros hold the majors' third best record (81-51) and lead the American League west division by two and a half games over the Oakland A's. Houston just completed their season series with the A's winning 12 of their 19 matchups.

Hinch's winning percentage (.570) is the best in team history and his overall record of 353-266 leaves him just two wins shy of moving into a tie for the fourth-most wins in franchise history

