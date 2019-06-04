Astros select Korey Lee with 32nd overall pick in 2019 MLB draft

California catcher Korey Lee bats during an NCAA college baseball game between the University of California and the University of Utah, Friday, May 5, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

HOUSTON - The Astros selected Cal catcher Korey Lee with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

Lee hit .338 with 12 doubles, 15 homers and 57 RBI as a junior this season.

The Astros have one more pick Monday night, the 68th overall pick.

“We are very excited about this selection. Really feel like this is the right combination and package for us. A player that can move quickly and impact us in short order in next few years. He is a great defensive player and can hit. This is the guy we identified and who we wanted," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said.

Rounds 3 through 10 will be held Tuesday and rounds 11 through 40 will happen Wednesday.

