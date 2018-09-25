Astros' Roberto Osuna has assault charge dropped

Roberto Osuna of the Houston Astros celebrates after getting the final out of the game during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 24, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

TORONTO - An assault charge against Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna was dropped Tuesday in Canada.

Osuna was arrested in May and charged in a domestic violence case. He was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

After a trade to the Astros, Osuna joined the team once his suspension was over.



"The assault charge was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecutor. Mr. Osuna entered into a peace bond. We are extremely pleased that the matter has come to the conclusion today," his attorney Domenic Basile said in a statement.



"I am pleased and relieved by today's court decision. Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball. I want to thank my family, teammates and fans for believing in me. I am grateful to the Astros for providing me with the opportunity to play baseball and compete for a World Series championship," Osuna said in a statement. "I will make no further comments about this matter, as I plan on moving past this and look only to the future."

Osuna came on to a chorus of boos in the ninth Monday night, his first appearance in Toronto since being arrested for assault in May. Osuna, who earned his 19th save in 20 opportunities, was traded to the Astros on July 30. Many in the crowd of 23,463 jeered each of Osuna's pitches.

"He wanted the ball like he always does," Astros manager AJ Hinch said. "I'm sure it was emotional for him."

Asked about the fan reaction, Hinch said it was "pretty expected."

The Astros won the game.

