Astros-Red Sox series preview

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in game four of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on October 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Houston Astros advance to the American League Championship Series.

HOUSTON - Your World Series champion Astros return home to face another 2017 playoff opponent in Boston.

Including a series against the Yankees this week and a four-game series at Cleveland last weekend, that makes three straight foes for Houston that participated in last year's postseason.

It's the first meeting between the teams since Houston eliminated Boston in four games in the American League Division Series.

Lance McCullers Jr. (6-3, 3.98 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game set Thursday against Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 6.75 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Astros have lost four of their last five games, while the Red Sox have won four of their last five.

Boston (39-17) has the best record in the American League, followed by the Yankees (35-17) and Astros (35-22).

Houston still leads the AL West by one game over Seattle, heading into Thursday's games.

Pitching probables for the rest of the Boston series:

Friday 7:10 p.m.: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.05 ERA) vs. Chris Sale (5-2, 2.76 ERA)

vs. Chris Sale (5-2, 2.76 ERA) Saturday 6:15 p.m.: Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.11 ERA) vs. David Price (5-4, 4.04 ERA)

vs. David Price (5-4, 4.04 ERA) Sunday 6:35 p.m.: Charlie Morton (7-0, 2.26 ERA) vs. Rick Porcello (7-2, 3.65 ERA)

