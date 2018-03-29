Astros ready to defend crown in 2018

Marwin Gonzalez #9, Alex Bregman #2, Jose Altuve #27, and Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles,…

ARLINGTON, Texas - Hello Opening Day 2018! The Astros are back and ready to defend their World Series crown.

Reading the national publications, it is fairly clear the champs are not getting the respect they deserve. Yes, most believe they will win the American League West and make a nice playoff run, but they are not the runaway favorite to repeat as World Series winners.

That has not been done since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000, but maybe that just goes with the territory.

The Astros will begin their journey to what they hope is a final landing spot at the World Series once again when they open the 2018 campaign Thursday in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. It is a four-game series that closes out Sunday before the Astros return to Houston for their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

These two teams are not exactly on good terms after the Rangers shunned the Astros' request to switch home series with the Rangers last year after Hurricane Harvey hit. Astros owner Jim Crane still remembers that, but it is time to move on and get focused on 2018. The Rangers were horrible last year, losing 84 games, and were a non-factor so they are motivated to improve this year.

The Astros are built once again to dominate the American League and are returning their entire lineup from a year ago. The only lineup change will be at first base as Yuli Gurriel serves his five-game suspension for making a derogatory gesture towards former Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during the World Series. Manager A.J. Hinch will start either Marwin Gonzalez or rookie J.D. Davis in Gurriel's place.

The rest of the lineup speaks for itself with the likes of AL MVP Jose Altuve, World Series MVP George Springer, shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Alex Bregman all back, along with Josh Reddick, Brian McCann and many others who will play big roles in 2018.

The pitching staff is arguably the best in baseball and only got better when the Astros signed Gerrit Cole in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The top two in the rotation are Justin Verlander, who starts the opener, followed by Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers Jr., Cole and Charlie Morton.

If this group stays healthy, the Astros will be tough to beat. That said, after the top five, Hinch can count on Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock to spot start or come out of the bullpen.

If fans thought 2017 was fun, 2018 may be even better. It is a 162-game marathon that starts Thursday in Arlington as Verlander goes up against Rangers lefty Cole Hamels.

Play ball!

