Countdown to Game 4: Hinch on Verlander's short rest plus tonight's starting lineup

Here's the buzz from the ballpark leading up to first pitch set for approximately 6:05 p.m. Central.
HINCH ADDRESSES USING VERLANDER ON SHORT REST
"I don't really have to take into account the short rest until I see what he brings today. I'd be foolish to put limitations on him or expectations the other way. I don't think I can just assume he's going to go nine innings but why would I say no until I see. "
"For me my recent memory of three days rest is David Price going deep into the game last year again us in the ALCS. I don't think you can tell until you see what you see. If I see something I don't like or I see something out of character or if he reports fatigue faster, then I'll make a move accordingly."
SLIGHT LINEUP TWEAK FOR THE ASTROS
Hinch has bumped Brantley up to the 2nd slot and Reddick up to the 8th slot in the batting order. Otherwise all the guys are back in the lineup.
SPRINGER CF
BRANTLEY LF
ALTUVE 2B
BREGMAN 3B
ALVAREZ DH
GURRIEL 1B
CORREA SS
REDDICK RF
CHIRINOS C
All for now!
