Countdown to Game 4: Hinch on Verlander's short rest plus tonight's starting lineup

Here's the buzz from the ballpark leading up to first pitch set for approximately 6:05 p.m. Central.

HINCH ADDRESSES USING VERLANDER ON SHORT REST

"I don't really have to take into account the short rest until I see what he brings today. I'd be foolish to put limitations on him or expectations the other way. I don't think I can just assume he's going to go nine innings but why would I say no until I see. "

"For me my recent memory of three days rest is David Price going deep into the game last year again us in the ALCS. I don't think you can tell until you see what you see. If I see something I don't like or I see something out of character or if he reports fatigue faster, then I'll make a move accordingly."

SLIGHT LINEUP TWEAK FOR THE ASTROS

Hinch has bumped Brantley up to the 2nd slot and Reddick up to the 8th slot in the batting order. Otherwise all the guys are back in the lineup.

SPRINGER CF

BRANTLEY LF

ALTUVE 2B

BREGMAN 3B

ALVAREZ DH

GURRIEL 1B

CORREA SS

REDDICK RF

CHIRINOS C

All for now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.