Astros-Rangers series preview

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Astros (38-25) are in Arlington on Thursday to start a four-game series against the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

Entering Thursday's games, Houston is one game behind Seattle (38-23), which leads the division.

The Astros have a +118 run differential this season, which is the best mark in the majors. Houston's 38 wins tie for third-most in the big leagues.

The Rangers (27-37) are in the cellar of the American League West, five games behind the Oakland Athletics (31-31).

Entering Thursday's games, the Astros (191) were the only team in baseball with a pitching staff that has not allowed at least 205 runs this season.

The Astros are 4-6 in their last 10 games, while the Rangers are 5-5.

Texas' pitching staff has allowed 331 runs this season, tied for the second-most in MLB.

Gerrit Cole will start the series opener. Cole leads the American League with 116 strikeouts and has a four-game winning streak.

Here's a look at the pitching matchups this series:

Thursday, 7:05 p.m.: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs. Cole Hamels (3-5, 3.63 ERA)

Friday, 7:05 p.m.: Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.24 ERA) vs. Doug Fister (1-6, 4.13 ERA)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m.: Charlie Morton (7-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. Mike Minor (4-4, 5.76 ERA)

Sunday, 2:05 p.m.: Dallas Keuchel (3-8, 4.13 ERA) vs. Matt Moore (1-5, 7.47 ERA)

