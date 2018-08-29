Astros place starter Charlie Morton on 10-day disabled list

HOUSTON - Just as the Astros' lineup starts to get healthy, their pitching staff takes another hit, as All-Star Charlie Morton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder discomfort.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch told reporters before the game that Morton would miss his next start this weekend against the Angels due to the length of the season and Morton's increased workload.

"It's a long year. It's the most starts he's ever made, it's the most innings he's ever made, and we're gonna push him back," said Hinch.

Morton, who was selected for his first career All-Star game last month, is 13-3 this season with a 3.14 ERA. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks Tuesday night against the Athletics, failing to get out of the fifth inning. It was the third straight outing Morton failed to pitch more than five innings.

The Astros are already without starter Lance McCullers Jr., who's battling a right forearm strain. Hinch told reporters on Sunday that McCullers wasn't ready to throw off a mound anytime soon.

Hinch says Houston's rotation for their weekend series against the Angels will be Justin Verlander Thursday, rookie Framber Valdez Friday, an as-of-yet-determined starter Saturday, and Gerrit Cole on Sunday.

The Astros also announced reliever Chris Devenski has been activated from the disabled list after dealing with a hamstring injury.

