Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel featured in ESPN Body Issue

LOS ANGELES - Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, WNBA star Sue Bird, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and 63-year-old golfer Greg Norman are among the athletes who will be featured in ESPN the Magazine's 10th anniversary Body Issue.

The issue hits newsstands on June 29.

Here are the other athletes who will be in the magazine:

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice

Bird's Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart

U.S. national soccer team members Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn

Olympic track and field athlete Tori Bowie

WWE star Charlotte Flair

Olympic cross-county skier Jessie Diggins

Softball player Lauren Chamberlain

Created to celebrate the athletic form, the issue features athletes in tasteful nude and semi-nude poses. The best-selling cover in the series was Serena Williams in 2009.

