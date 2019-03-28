Astros or Rangers: Which team is more popular?

HOUSTON - Would you rather have more counties claim your team as their own or would you rather have more actual people?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram posted an article saying the Rangers were more popular in Texas because, according to this Vividseats.com map, 148 of the 254 counties in Texas claim the Rangers as their team.

Astros fans claim 98 counties in the Lone Star State.

Upon closer examination, it appears the Star-Telegram may not have realized that four of the seven most-populated counties claim the Astros as their favorite team.

Harris County (largest in Texas with 4.5 million), Bexar County (San Antonio, 1.9 million), Travis County (Austin, 1.1 million), Hidalgo County (McAllen, 839,000), Fort Bend County (710,000), Montgomery County (535,000) and Brazoria County (345,000) all say the 'Stros are their favorite team.

The map also shows that over in Louisiana, the Astros are the preferred team in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Lake Charles.

The map shows that Rangers fans pretty much dominate the northern half of Texas while Astros fans take the southern half.

Astros fans are also found in Arkansas, Mississippi and Idaho.

Any way you slice it, the Astros won the World Series in 2017 and the Rangers still haven't won a title.

