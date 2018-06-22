Astros OF Josh Reddick gets engaged at NASA on day off

HOUSTON - With their head in the stars and their feet in Houston, Houston Astros' outfielder Josh Reddick proposed to his girlfriend, Georgette "Jett" Elkins at NASA Johnson Space Center -- and they're over the moon.

Reddick posted to Instagram on Thursday, "What a day today was", adding that he took advantage of his off-day from the 'Stros and headed down towards the gulf to NASA. He and Elkins learned about the space program, shared some pictures and proposed to the girl he "can't live without."

By the looks of his pictures on Instagram, he got down on one knee by the NASA moon rover display, smiling moments after Elkins said, "yes."

Let the wedding planning begin -- and congratulations to the happy couple!

