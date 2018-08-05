Astros McCullers leaves game with arm injury

Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers took the mound to start the top of the fifth inning on Satruday night at Dodger Stadium with a 1-0 lead.

However, he would leave the game before facing another batter.

The Astros said McCullers Jr. left the game with right elbow discomfort.

Astros trainer Jeremiah Randall walked with McCullers off the mound and into the clubhouse. He was replaced by Brad Peacock.

McCullers could be seen gesturing to his arm somewhere between his wrist and elbow as he walked to the dugout.

