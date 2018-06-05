Astros-Mariners series preview

HOUSTON - The Astros and Mariners begin a short two-game series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Houston hosts as the top two teams in the American League West battle for the division's top spot.

Seattle holds a one-game lead with a 37-22 record. Houston sits at 37-24 and holds the season series lead against Seattle with three wins and one loss.

The Astros would remain a game behind the Mariners if the teams split the series, can take a one-game lead with a sweep and would fall three games behind if they get swept.

After losing to the Mariners 2-1 on April 16, the Astros won the final three games of the four-game series at Safeco Field.

This short series is the last matchup between the teams in the first half of the season. They will play each other 13 times in the second half of the season.

Pitching probables for the Seattle series:

Tuesday 7:10 p.m.: Dallas Keuchel (3-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. James Paxton (4-1, 3.13 ERA)

Wednesday 7:10 p.m.: Lance McCullers Jr. (7-3, 3.89 ERA) vs. Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 2.60 ERA)

