Astros manager AJ Hinch, hitting coach ejected by home plate ump

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch argues with umpire Ron Kulpa, right, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Hinch was ejected during the argument.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and hitting coach Alex Cintron were ejected Wednesday after consecutive pitches during a game against the Rangers.

Cintron and others on the bench apparently questioned a low strike called on Tyler White in the second inning Wednesday night. When plate umpire Ron Kulpa looked toward the dugout, Hinch came out. Nobody was initially ejected, but soon after the manager returned to the dugout and before the next pitch, Cintron was still chirping and was tossed.

One pitch later, after another called strike, Hinch was ejected and then came out of the dugout for a heated argument with Kulpa. Hinch was pulled away by bench coach Joe Espada, who took over as the acting manager.

In the bottom of the first, the Astros and starter Gerrit Cole were upset with a 2-2 fastball to Joey Gallo that was called a ball. Gallo eventually drew a two-out walk, but didn't score.

