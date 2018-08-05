Astros lose Springer to thumb injury

George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros runs to first base on his way to a leadoff double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 7, 2018 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - For the second consecutive game, the Astros lost a player due to injury. Outfielder George Springer left Sunday's game at the end of the third inning after injuring his left thumb.

Springer, who had homered on the first pitch of the game, was attempting to steal second when he injured his thumb sliding into the bag.

He was tagged out and immediately displayed signs of pain as he came off the bag.

After being looked at by athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall, Springer walked off the field and left the game. The team described his injury as left thumb discomfort.

Immediately following the game, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said the team did not have any further update on Springer other than he was still undergoing tests.

Lance McCullers, Jr. left Saturday night's game with right elbow discomfort and was placed on the 10-day DL before Sunday's game.

The Astros continue their road trip in San Francisco with a pair of games (Monday and Tuesday) before returning home for a four-game weekend series against the Mariners.

