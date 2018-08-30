Astros agree to extension with manager AJ Hinch through 2022 season

Manager AJ Hinch looks on from the bench during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 4, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

HOUSTON - The Astros and manager AJ Hinch have agreed to a contract extension that will keep Hinch in Houston through the 2022 season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Astros hired Hinch, 44, in 2015. He has become known as one of the most successful managers in team history.

He was named Baseball America 2017 Manager of the Year and won the 2017 Esurance MLB Best Manager Award. He was also a finalist for the BBWAA AL Manager of the Year Award in both 2015 and 2017.

“We’re thrilled to have AJ in the fold for multiple years,” said Jeff Luhnow, who hired Hinch on Sept. 29, 2014. “AJ has played a key role in our team success and is one of the most effective managers in baseball. He is aligned with the vision of our front office, has made a great connection with our players and has earned the respect of everyone in the clubhouse. Looking ahead, our goal is to win multiple championships. AJ is unquestionably the best manager to help us achieve this goal.”

Hinch’s 353-266 overall win-loss record gives him the best winning percentage (.570) of any Astros manager in franchise history. His 14 postseason wins are also the most by any manager in franchise history.

“AJ has done a tremendous job since taking over our ballclub,” said Astros owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “He knows the game extremely well, he knows his players and knows how to win. We have had a lot of success over the past three seasons, and AJ is a big reason. And he has been very supportive of our off-the-field efforts as well. AJ has certainly earned this extension.”

Hinch was happy to receive the extension with the team.

“This is extremely gratifying for my family and me,” Hinch said. “Being in Houston has been a wonderful ride for us, and we’re looking forward to further cementing this as our home. This is a great organization – I appreciate all that Jeff and Jim have done to make this a positive and successful environment for me and my coaching staff. We have a great team on the field and the future is bright. I could not be happier.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.