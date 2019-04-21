Astros' Josh Reddick and his wife are expecting twins!

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros' right fielder Josh Reddick and his wife are expecting twins, he announced Sunday.

The adorable announcement, posted Easter morning on Instagram, said the two are due to "hatch" this October.

He and his wife were married in January.

Congratulations!

In his post to Instagram, Reddick wrote:

"Happy Easter everyone! This year the Easter bunny brought us something special. Sometimes miracles come in pairs. Jett and I are egg-cited to announce that the Reddick Twins ( Yes I said TWINS) are joining our wolfpack in October. Watch the video to find out what their genders are!"

