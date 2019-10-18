Astros have history on their side heading into ALCS game 5

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros walks to warm up prior to game one of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2019 in…

HOUSTON - - The Astros 3-1 series lead is the 41st time in LCS history a team has held a 3-1 series advantage. That team has won the series 33 times, lost 7 times. Here is the list of teams that have come back from a three games to one deficit in a League Championship series.

1985: Royals* over Blue Jays

1986: Red Sox over Angels

1996: Braves over Cardinals

2003: Marlins* over Cubs

2004: Red Sox* over Yankees

2007: Red Sox over Indians

2012: Giants over Cardinals

Note: the ‘85 Royals, ‘03 Marlins, & ‘04 Red Sox won games 6 & 7 on the road.

- Teams that have a 3-1 series lead in any seven game series in the postseason have gone on to win the series 73 of 86 times overall.

The pitching matchup tonight pits Justin Verlander against James Paxton, the same mound matchup which resulted in an Astros 3-2 win in extra innings.

- Verlander has been outstanding in his career in the ALCS:

6-3, 2.93 ERA, 10G/GS, 22ER/67.2IP (His team is 7-3 in his 10 starts)

- Verlander ranks 2nd in MLB history in career strikeouts in the postseason with 187. He needs 12 strikeouts to tie john Smoltz (199) for the most all-time.

- Verlander is looking to join Andy Pettitte (6), Dave Stewart (4), Catfish Hunter (4) and Roger Clemens (4) as the only pitchers in MLB history with 4 wins in potential series clinching games.

- Verlander carries a 4-game postseason winning streak against the Yankees that dates back to Game 3 of the 2011 ALDS. He has gone 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA (8ER/39IP), 1 complete game, 7 walks and 42 strikeouts during this run.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.