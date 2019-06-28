What to know about renovations happening at Memorial Park Golf Course

The Astros Golf Foundation provided updates on Memorial Park Golf Course renovation progress and 2019 tournament plans Friday morning.

The grass has been planted, the greens are almost good to go, and the grand opening is set for November 1.

According to the Astros Golf Foundation, a world-class golf course is coming to Houston.

Several improvements are coming to the course including a new irrigation system and changes to the course to make it environmentally friendly.

Each hole was dug up and is being transformed. Renovations on the back nine are almost done, according to officials.

Renowned golf course architect Tom Doak is overseeing the renovations and improvements to the Memorial Park Golf Course, which began in January.

Doak has designed several of the top golf courses in the country and around the globe.

His lead consultant is Brooks Koepka, whom is the reigning U.S. Open and PGA Champion, the 2017 U.S. Open Champion and tied for second at this year's Masters Tournament.

