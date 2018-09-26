Houstonians can rep Astros big win with new merch

Alex Bregman is congratulated by George Springer after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 25, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

HOUSTON - T-shirts, banners and koozies, oh my!

New Astros merchandise is flooding Houston after the team took home the title of division champs for the second year in a row.

A grueling 11-inning game between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics ended in victory for the Mariners, securing the Astros' title as AL West Division Champions.

The players and their family members celebrate clinching the title in a hotel in Toronto.

Of course, Houstonians were celebrating alongside the team and, come Wednesday morning, they will soon be able to show off their Astros pride by purchasing new “AL West division champions” gear that reads “Defend H-Town,” at the Astros online store.

Academy will also have some Astros gear on sale when it opens at 8 a.m., Wednesday.

The team is scheduled to face the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series starting Friday, Oct. 5 at Minute Maid Park.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.