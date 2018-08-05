Astros crush Dodgers 14-0, McCullers leaves game with elbow discomfort

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros walks off the field with medical personnel as he leaves the game with an injury at the start of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on…

LOS ANGELES - This Astros series with the Dodgers is as expected being referred to as a “World Series rematch”, but the Astros now one win away from the sweep after a 14-0 shutout are definitely reminding the world why they are the champions.

Saturday night Lance McCullers Jr. got the start, punching out three batters in the first inning but his night was cut short. McCullers was seen moving his arm funny, appearing to be in pain in the 4th inning. He left the game with elbow discomfort and would not pitch in the 5th, his night cut short after 5 strikeouts through four innings of work.

Brad Peacock took over through the sixth inning and had 4 K’s on the night.

Offensively, the Astros exploded with 14 runs sparked by a second inning solo homerun from Marwin Gonzalez.

From there, it didn't stop. A four run 6th inning and a seven run 8th inning including a 3-run bomb from Josh Reddick. Then more Astros getting involved, the night capped off with a 2-run shot from Jake Marisnick in the 9th.

This win ties the largest win differential in an Astros win over the Dodgers in franchise history.



