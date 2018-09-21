Astros Correa to sit out weekend series

HOUSTON - Carlos Correa returned from a back injury in mid-August after the all-star break, but has remained in prolonged slump ever since. Now Correa will not play this weekend in the home series finale against the Angels.

Manager A.J. Hinch said on Friday, he will rest Correa for the remainder of the homestand since he is still "not right."

"We're going to give him a complete break this weekend to see if we can get him to feeling better," Hinch said.

"We talked to our doctors, talked to Carlos, he's still symptomatic with his back bothering him. He hasn't felt completely himself for awhile. He's played through it, it hasn't worked out."

Correa hit just .169 with two extra base hits in August and is hitting just .180 with no home runs in 50 at-bats this month.

Hinch added he expected Correa to be with the team on the season-ending seven game road trip in Toronto and Baltimore and should be available at some point before the end of the regular season.

"We need him to feel better in order for him to be the player that he is."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.