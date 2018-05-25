Astros' Charlie Morton stays unbeaten with 8-2 win over Indians

CLEVELAND - Charlie Morton remained unbeaten this season with six solid innings, Alex Bregman and Jake Marisnick hit three-run homers and the Houston Astros defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-2 on Thursday night.

Morton (7-0) allowed two runs and five hits while extending his career-best winning streak to 10 games. The right-hander, who moved into a tie for the AL lead in wins, hasn't lost since Sept. 9, 2017 against Oakland. He walked three and struck out five.

Morton fell behind after Michael Brantley's two-run single in the third, but his offense gave him plenty of support. Houston scored three runs in the fifth and added five in the sixth to put the game away.

Mike Clevinger (3-2) opened with four scoreless innings, but couldn't hold a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Bregman capped the inning with his fifth homer over the 19-foot high wall in left field that put Houston ahead. He added an RBI double in the sixth.

Marisnick, recalled from the minors Wednesday, homered to straightaway center in the sixth off Neil Ramirez. Marisnick was sent to Triple-A Frenso on May 15 and was called up when outfielder Josh Reddick went on the 10-day disabled list with a leg infection. Marisnick, batting .141 going into the game, also singled in the fifth but was picked off first by Clevinger.

Houston's go-ahead rally came with two outs in the fifth. Clevinger hit Tony Kemp on an 0-2 pitch and George Springer drew a four-pitch walk. Pitching coach Carl Willis visited Clevinger, but Bregman then jumped on a hanging breaking pitch and Houston had the lead.

Clevinger allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander was pulled with two on in the sixth, but pinch-hitter Max Stassi's single off Tyler Olson drove in a run before Marisnick homered.

The defending World Series champions have won four straight and taken three of four from Cleveland this season

Brantley singled up the middle in the third to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead. Roberto Perez led off with a single and took third on Francisco Lindor's double. Brantley is second in the AL in batting and extended his hitting streak to 13 games. He began the season on the disabled list following ankle surgery in October.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF Derek Fisher (gastrointestinal discomfort), who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 19, could begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend.

Indians: Cleveland has four outfielders on the 10-day DL. Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) will continue his minor league rehab assignment Friday. He's played two games at Triple-A Columbus. ... Bradley Zimmer (left rib contusion) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. ... Brandon Guyer (strained neck) could join a minor league team soon before being activated. ... Tyler Naquin (strained left hamstring) has resumed baseball activities.

UP NEXT

LHP Dallas Keuchel (3-6, 3.43 ERA) takes on RHP Corey Kluber (7-2, 2.36 ERA) in a rematch of their May 19 game in Houston. Kluber became the first AL pitcher to reach seven wins this season in Cleveland's 5-4 victory while Keuchel got the loss, allowing four runs in five innings.

