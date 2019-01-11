Astros' Alex Bregman undergoes elbow surgery

HOUSTON - Astros All-Star infielder Alex Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Friday morning to remove loose bodies, Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced.

He is expected to be ready to play prior to the start of the regular season, which begins on March 28 at Tampa.

I’ll be ready ...believe that... fixing to kick this rehabs ass. https://t.co/3pXNmZBj6P — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) January 11, 2019

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on February 13, with position players scheduled to report on February 17. First full squad workouts are on February 18.



The procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas Mehlhoff this morning in Houston. Bregman will be limited at the start of Spring Training.



Bregman reached career highs in every significant category in 2018. In 157 games, he hit .286 with 51 doubles, 31 home runs, 103 RBI, 105 runs and 96 walks while posting a .926 OPS (.394 OBP, .532 SLG).

He earned All-Star Game MVP honors after hitting a game-winning home run for the American League squad.

