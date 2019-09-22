Astros beat the Angels, 13-5, to clinch the 2019 AL West Division title

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros closed out the home portion of their 2019 schedule in style, by pounding the Los Angeles Angels 13-5 and in the process clinched their third consecutive American League West division title.

Justin Verlander earned his 20th win of the season and George Springer belted home runs in his first three at-bats for his first career three-home run game. Aledmys Diaz and Alex Bregman also added homers as part of the Astros 15-hit attack.

The win kept Houston one-half game ahead of the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Astros (102-54) are one win shy of tying the most wins in franchise history, which was set last season when they finished 103-59.

Houston finished the season with two games in Seattle starting Tuesday, followed by four games in Anaheim against the Angels.

