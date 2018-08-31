Astros announce 5th replica World Series champions ring giveaway

HOUSTON - If you missed the first four World Series championship replica ring giveaways this season at Minute Maid Park, you're in luck because on Friday, the Astros announced a fifth opportunity to get the collectible.

On Sept. 17, Houston hosts the Seattle Mariners, and all fans in attendance will receive a replica World Series championship ring presented by Coca-Cola at the gate.

“With this fifth distribution of the replica World (Series) champions rings, we will have put nearly 250,000 rings in the hands of loyal Astros fans,” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. “Our fans have let us know how much they love these replica World (Series) champions rings, and we continue to provide opportunities for them to take home this piece of Astros history.”

Distribution of the rings will stop after the sixth inning.

On that Monday, fans will be allowed to line up for the ring giveaway at 8 a.m. and gates will open at 4 p.m.

The game will start at 7:10 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

