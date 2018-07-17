Astros announce 4th World Series replica ring giveaway on Aug. 27

HOUSTON - For the fourth time this season, all fans in attendance at the Astros' Aug. 27 game will receive World Series replica rings.

Houston plays against the Oakland A's that Monday.

“The responses we received from our fans for the first three giveaways of the Replica World Champions Ring were extraordinary,” Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan said. “We want to do all we can to make sure as many Astros fans get a Replica World Champions Ring as possible.”

All fans will get their rings as they enter the stadium. Gates will open at 4 p.m., so fans are being asked to arrive at the ballpark early. Fans will be able to line up for the giveaway at 8 a.m.

The giveaway will end at the end of the sixth inning.

After the third ring giveaway, Astros officials said they had distributed more than 120,000 replica rings.

