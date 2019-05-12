Astros' Altuve placed on injured list

HOUSTON - Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve will be out of action for at least 10 days after injuring his hamstring on Friday night. Following the team's 11-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday night, Altuve was officially placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Altuve beat out an infield hit in the first inning of Friday's game when he felt the hamstring pull. He said as he was trying to get his secondary lead, he again felt it and that's when he called out manager A.J. Hinch and head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall.

"We are all trying to be careful with this," Altuve said Saturday night.

"It could take one day, could take 10 days, we don't know."

"We took the right decision. I thought it was just something that would come and go real quick," Altuve added.

"It's pretty frustrating. You see how good the team is playing, that makes you take your time and be 100 percent. This is about the team. We have a great opportunity to go to playoffs this year & the only thing I want is to be 100%."

Altuve is hitting .243 with an .801 .OPS, nine homers and 21 RBI.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.