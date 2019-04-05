Astros' Altuve, Bregman, Springer & Correa team up for new H-E-B ads

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros core of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, George Springer and Carlos Correa have a World Series championship ring and in a new line of H-E-B commercials it seems like they could win an Emmy.

The three commercials were posted to H-E-B's YouTube channel and hit the air this weekend.

In 'The Dream 2,' the foursome dream of the things they could do while hanging out as a song about best friends plays in the background. The group paints together, goofs off while playing life-size chess and start a rock band.

But the dream is quickly ruined as H-E-B president Scott McClelland shows up on the drums.

In 'Robot Chef,' Altuve and Springer build a robot to make homecooked meals. The robot, named 'L2V,' goes haywire, smokin' from the top while shouting 'It's ready!'

In 'Creamy Creations,' McClelland and Astros mascot Orbit hold tryouts for a spokesperson role. Altuve beats out his three teammates with his sophisticated look and saying the line, "It's good."

So with the ads going 3-for-3 off the field, we're looking forward to seeing the foursome lead the Astros to their second World Series championship this year. And perhaps some Emmys.

