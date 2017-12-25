Astros' Alex Bregman surprises family for Christmas

Alex Bregman hugs a member of his family after an epic Christmas surprise on Dec. 25, 2017.

HOUSTON - After an all-star performance during the World Series, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman pulled off a pretty spectacular Christmas surprise for his family.

Bregman posted the amazing moment on his Instagram on Christmas morning.

The video shows someone unwrapping a giant box, with someone else shouting, “It’s a box!” Someone else in the room shushes those looking on, worried over upsetting whatever might be in the package.

Suddenly, the box bursts open and out springs Bregman.

It was hugs all around.

Bregman’s Christmas surprise begs the question, what is the best surprise you’ve gotten during the holidays? Let us know in the comments below.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Bregman plays shortstop for the Astros.

