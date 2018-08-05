Astros activate Roberto Osuna from restricted list

Roberto Osuna #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays acknowledges a defensive play by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning to end the game against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on July 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

The Astros, as expected, activated newly acquired reliever Roberto Osuna from the restricted list as Osuna has completed his MLB-issued 75-game suspension for violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.

The team issued a statement regarding Osuna.

In part, the statement read,

"Our decision to acquire Roberto was based on the entirety of information that we gathered during our extensive evaluation. That included as much information as we could gather about the specific incident and the charges that were filed but it also included as much information as we could gather about his actions before and after the incident, as well as his personal reputation among his former teammates and coaches. The information regarding this specific incident weighed heavily on our decision but when evaluating the entirety of the information, we felt that Roberto deserved a second chance."

Osuna was acquired by the Astros from the Blue Jays in exchange for pitcher Ken Giles and two minor league prospects.

More from the Astros statement:

We are now focused on ensuring that Roberto makes a positive impact off the field while he is a member of the Houston Astros. We are providing Roberto with the benefit of a great clubhouse and organization as a supportive environment for this fresh start. We welcome being held accountable for all of our personnel decisions. Time will tell which ones were right and wrong. We believe that Roberto will not let us down. If there is any type of issue in the future, we will take immediate and decisive action – it will not be tolerated.



"This was an extremely difficult decision for our organization. We understood that it would cause significant debate. We are strong believers in protecting the rights of victims and remain committed to having a positive impact on our community. We will use this decision to significantly increase our support, raise awareness, and influence change regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind. We have engaged with Houston Area Women’s Center, Texas Council on Family Violence, and National Network to End Domestic Violence and look forward to working with them. We passionately maintain our commitment to our fans and the city of Houston. We have always been and will continue to be strong corporate citizens for our community."

Osuna is active for the Astros series finale in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Sunday.

