Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel goes on paternity leave; Correa to DL

HOUSTON - The Astros placed first baseman Yuli Gurriel on paternity leave Thursday.

The move comes ahead of Houston's four-game weekend series in Tampa Bay.

Gurriel, 34, defected from Cuba in 2016 and signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the Astros.

Correa to DL

The second half of the season has started and Thursday in Tampa Astros Manager A.J. Hinch announced that Carlos Correa is going to the disabled list.

Hinch made the announcement during his pre-game availability with the media.

Correa was out of the lineup on Wednesday and Hinch said Thursday afternoon that Correa is dealing with back soreness and the decision has been made to put him on the DL. He would be eligible to return a week from Friday.

The Astros, who are 54-28 on the season, open a four-game series against the Rays tonight to open a new road trip.

