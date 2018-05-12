Arrive early to Rockets game. but be aware of road closures

Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets is fouled by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on October 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - With the Rockets set to open up the western conference finals at home at Toyota Center on Monday, the team is encouraging fans to arrive early to the downtown arena before the scheduled 8 p.m. tip.

“It’s going to be very crowded in downtown,” Rockets CEO Tad Brown said on Friday. “There are going to be street closures for Monday and Wednesday’s games.”

“Please make sure that you get in early. We need you here early. Street closures could start as early as 4 p.m. on Dallas and LaBranch (streets) as well as Polk and Crawford (streets), so it will affect some of the traffic patterns,” Brown added.

He said the Rockets want to ensure fans are in their seats in advance of tip-off.

“We need to have Toyota Center filled up and ready to go at the very beginning of the game,” Brown said.

“I think everybody saw the other night in the fourth quarter (in game 5 against the Jazz), when our fans, in unison, got up with about nine and a half minutes left and basically stood for the remainder of the game. It really provided a spark to the team to make that last push and close out that series.

“That’s the kind of energy we’ve had all year. We had the best record in the NBA this year at 34-7 here at home.

“We just need that competitive advantage coming from our fans giving the team that extra juice to compete at the highest levels,” Brown said.

Full Road Closures

La Branch Street at Dallas Street

Polk at Crawford.

Suggested routes to Toyota Center and Toyota Tundra Garage

TRAVELING U.S.-59 N

Toyota Center

-Exit Gray Avenue/Pierce Avenue and proceed North to Gray Street

-Gray Street West to San Jacinto Street North

- San Jacinto Street north to Leeland Street east

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING U.S.-59 S

Toyota Center

- Exit Jackson St and proceed south to Congress Street

- Congress Street west to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-45 N

Toyota Center

- Exit Houston Ave / Memorial Dr and proceed north to Memorial Dr - Memorial Drive east onto Rusk Street

- Rusk Street east to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-45 S

Toyota Center

- Exit McKinney St and proceed east to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-10 E

Toyota Center

- Exit I-45 S Galveston

- Exit McKinney Street and proceed east to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

TRAVELING I-10 W

Toyota Center

- Exit US-59 S Downtown

- Exit Hamilton St and proceed south to Congress Street

- Congress Street west to Fannin Street

- Fannin Street south to Leeland Street

- Leeland Street east to Tundra Parking Garage or surface lot parking

