Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham rescues woman from airport nightmare

PHEONIX, Ariz. - Talk about the kindness of strangers. An NFL player came to the rescue of a traveler at an airport.

Delilah Cassidy of Phoenix said she had trouble checking into her flight after her bag weighed in over the limit.

She explained it all on Twitter that she had just returned from Europe and couldn't pay the $50 baggage fee.

"WOW okay so the most amazing thing just happened to me and I can’t help but share it with the world. American Airlines instituted a new policy where you have to pay to take a carry-on onto the plane. Which is ridiculous but off topic," she tweeted.

Cassidy said the airline would not take cash and her bank declined her card because they thought she was still in Europe.

That's when Jermaine Gresham of the Arizona Cardinals offered to pay the $50, she said.

"They tell me that I’m going to have to miss the flight and head back to the ticket counter to pay down there. I’m pleading, devastated after a long day of travel. Then, this man walks up and says, “How much is it?” They tell him $50 and he says, 'I got it,'” Cassidy sadi on Twitter.

She said Gresham had one condition: that she pay it forward.

"I’m crying as I write this and as I board the flight. This man was an angel. I stop him as he’s sitting in first class and try to give him my money but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward," Cassidy tweeted.

