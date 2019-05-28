Angleton softball headed to state tournament, chasing school's second title

HOUSTON - The one and only time the Angleton High School softball team won a state title was way back in 1994.

This weekend they are headed to Austin in hopes of winning the school’s second title. Head Coach Cindy Rubio feels like it’s time to bring another banner to this school.

“Twenty-five years since a state championship came to Angleton, so we’re ready to put up that sign," Rubio said. "Twenty-five years later, we’re ready to say, ‘Here we are again, state champions,’ So it’d be great.”

In 2016, the Lady Cats made it to the state tournament but fell short in the semifinals. The seniors on this year’s team remember what that felt like as freshmen and want to do everything in their power to walk away victorious this time around.

“We were close to winning but we didn’t quite make the championship game. So we want to go back and actually win this time,” said senior Ellie Grill.

The girls told Channel 2 sports reporter Lainie Fritz that the chemistry on this year’s team is unlike any other in years past.

“I think our unity this year, our team as a whole we just get along so well. We love each other. We’ll do anything for each other on that field,” said senior star pitcher Aaliyah Garcia.

Win or lose, this season’s Wildcat softball team have certainly put Angleton, Texas on the map. On Friday, Angleton will face Forney High School at 12 p.m.

